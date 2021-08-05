Advertise with Us
Some clouds roll in for the end of the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the upper 60s with a few clouds. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Lows will drop in the low 70s with just a few clouds Friday night.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but most areas will likely remain dry and hot. It will feel quite muggy with heat index values around 100.  

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s and only a small chance of a stray shower or storm each afternoon. The heat index could reach 100-105.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee
