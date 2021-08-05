Advertise with Us
Temperatures & humidity rise this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It still feels cooler this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. With dry air and full sunshine, high temperatures will be back to around 90 degrees this afternoon. It will be dry with low humidity today though. Low temperatures will be around 70 degrees tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70 degrees. Northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70. Humidity will remain low tomorrow, but you will notice it feeling more muggy over the weekend.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Sunday, but most of the area will remain dry.

NEXT WEEK: Humidity levels will continue to climb at the start of next week, so there could be a heat index up to 105 starting Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s all next week. Pop-up afternoon showers will be possible, but rain chances will be low.

