Tennessee hit with another lawsuit against state bathroom bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another lawsuit was filed against the state of Tennessee over a law targeting transgender people.

The Human Rights Campaign filed a federal suit Wednesday against the state law that puts public schools and their districts at risk of legal action if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth.

The suit was filed on behalf of two transgender students.

It alleges the so-called “bathroom bill” violates Title Nine, the 1972 federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education.

