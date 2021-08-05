Tennessee hit with another lawsuit against state bathroom bill
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another lawsuit was filed against the state of Tennessee over a law targeting transgender people.
The Human Rights Campaign filed a federal suit Wednesday against the state law that puts public schools and their districts at risk of legal action if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth.
The suit was filed on behalf of two transgender students.
It alleges the so-called “bathroom bill” violates Title Nine, the 1972 federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education.
Related | Lawsuit filed over Tennessee bathroom law
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.