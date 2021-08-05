Advertise with Us
Tennessee hit with another lawsuit against state bathroom bill

(KSFY)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another lawsuit was filed against the state of Tennessee over a law targeting transgender people.

The Human Rights Campaign filed a federal suit Wednesday against the state law that puts public schools and their districts at risk of legal action if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth.

The suit was filed on behalf of two transgender students.

It alleges the so-called “bathroom bill” violates Title Nine, the 1972 federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education.

