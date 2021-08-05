Advertise with Us
Tigers football picked 5th in AAC pre-seaon Poll

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are picked 5th in the AAC Media Poll. The lowest they’ve been picked since 2016.

Defending Champion Cincinnati is the favorite getting 22 of 24 first-place votes. UCF gets the other 2, followed by:

  • Cincinnati (22) 262
  • UCF (2) 241
  • SMU 188
  • Houston 181
  • Memphis 168 
  • Tulsa 153 
  • Tulane 132
  • East Carolina 85
  • Navy 85 
  • Temple 46 
  • South Florida 43

