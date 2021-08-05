Tigers football picked 5th in AAC pre-seaon Poll
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are picked 5th in the AAC Media Poll. The lowest they’ve been picked since 2016.
Defending Champion Cincinnati is the favorite getting 22 of 24 first-place votes. UCF gets the other 2, followed by:
- Cincinnati (22) 262
- UCF (2) 241
- SMU 188
- Houston 181
- Memphis 168
- Tulsa 153
- Tulane 132
- East Carolina 85
- Navy 85
- Temple 46
- South Florida 43
