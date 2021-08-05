Tigers football picked 5th in AAC pre-seaon Poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are picked 5th in the AAC Media Poll. The lowest they’ve been picked since 2016.

Defending Champion Cincinnati is the favorite getting 22 of 24 first-place votes. UCF gets the other 2, followed by:

Cincinnati (22) 262

UCF (2) 241

SMU 188

Houston 181

Memphis 168

Tulsa 153

Tulane 132

East Carolina 85

Navy 85

Temple 46

South Florida 43

