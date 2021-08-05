Advertise with Us
Two mothers sue Hernando Police Officer after son's death

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Two Hernando mothers is suing Hernando Police Officer Lynn Brown after their sons were killed in a car crash.

According to the complaint, on July 27, 2019, Hernando Police Officer Alec Chatham saw a maroon Nissan Maxima heading south on Highway 51. Officer Chatham attempted to make a traffic stop for improper tags.

The Maxima reportedly stopped but then sped away and officer Chatham began pursuit. After reaching a speed of over 100 mph, Chatham to told to break off from the pursuit because the driver could pose a threat to themselves and others.

The complaint says officer Lynn Brown was fully aware that the pursuit was called off, but began pursuing the same car described by Chatham. Brown attempted to make a tactical vehicle intervention on the Maxima.

The Maxima reportedly entered the wrong lanes of traffic on I-55 in an attempt to evade the officer, but the car flipped and killed both passengers Kristopher Ford and Jesse White.

