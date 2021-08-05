Advertise with Us
Two teens in custody after 3-year-old shot in West Memphis; third suspect sought
By Janice Broach
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A fight in a West Memphis neighborhood ended with a three-year-old girl being shot while sitting in a car.  

A  15-year-old and 17-year-old are in custody and police are looking for a third suspect.

West Memphis resident Kesha Beasley said,

“I don’t think it’s right with kids having guns,” said West Memphis resident Kesha Beasley. “Where the parents at?”

West Memphis police were called to East Barton at around 8 p.m Monday night in reference to shots being fired. A witness said some males were arguing and started shooting. It is not clear what the argument was about. One of the bullets hit the three-year-old who was sitting in a car. She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover.

“It’s a lot of killing and it basically seems like it’s kids that’s doing it, a whole lot of kids doing it,” Beasley said.

The two juveniles are charged with first-degree battery and seven counts of terroristic threatening.

West Memphis police are looking for a third suspect, Keon Robinson. There are now active warrants for his arrest on first-degree battery and three counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Action News 5 talked with Angel Gooden, a Youth Villages assessment counselor,  about children experiencing gun violence.

“I think there are multiple things that can be done. For children, I think it’s going to be important for them to process their emotions and I would say feel the sadness and the grief they are going through,” Gooden said.

Investigators said the 15 and 17-year-old likely will be tried as adults. West Memphis police said Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

