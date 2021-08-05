WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: What you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The excitement is building with fans welcomed back onto TPC Southwind Wednesday to watch the final practice rounds before this major event starts Thursday morning.

With a pandemic still going on, there are some differences compared to years past.

With their final practice swings complete, the world’s best golfers are ready, the beautiful TPC Southwind course is ready, and so are the fans.

“This is the first time we’ve actually been to an actual golf event,” said Lindsey Fairchildfrom Little Rock.

The Fairchilds brought their four-year-old boys from Little Rock just to see their first live golf tournament in Memphis.

“We’re hoping that they kind of follow in our footsteps and enjoy golf as much as we do,” Fairchild said.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PGA golfers will not be allowed to sign any autographs. The tournament also has a mask policy in place.

“If you are indoors, you are required to wear a mask or a facial covering,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. “If you’re outdoors, masks are not required. We have 200 acres of property here, so there’s a lot of room for people to spread out.”

Tickets for fans are entirely virtual this year and all vendors are cashless. Tournament officials say the same great food is available and there are several new fan experiences.

“Don’t forget to stop by the True Green backyard, which is a new fan activation that we’re extremely excited about,” Smith said. “It’s just another spot that’s in the golf course for people to relax and just chill out, and enjoy the day.”

“We’re really excited,” Fairchild said. “It’s cool to have an event this big close to home here in the South.

“For all the ‘know before you go’ information published by tournament officials, click here.

The first golfers tee off Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

