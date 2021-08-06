Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

15-year-old graduates from high school and community college on the same day

LeAnna Roberts graduates from high school and community college on the same day
LeAnna Roberts graduates from high school and community college on the same day(wbrc)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - LeAnna Roberts isn’t just smart. She is laser focused. That enabled her to graduate from high school and junior college before she’s legally old enough to drive a car by herself.

Roberts posed for pictures with loved ones minutes before her first graduation ceremony Friday.

“At the time, I didn’t know Id be graduating today. But my hard work is paying off,” she told WBRC. The 15 year-old graduated from Shelton State Community College at 11am and Tuscaloosa’s Central High School several hours later. All of this is the result of hard work and a plan she worked to perfection.

“It’s important for me to get a jump start because I know what I want to do in my life,” she continued. Roberts enrolled in a dual enrollment program at the age of 13 during her ninth-grade year that allowed her to take classes at Central High School and Shelton State at the same time.

A crowd cheered her on for graduating from both schools in just two years.

“I cheered. I played tennis. I held different leadership positions throughout school so if there’s a basketball game that might not start until seven, I would come home have to do my homework and Shelton homework. So it was a lot balancing and managing my time,” Roberts added.

She starts college at the University of Alabama in less than two weeks. The new graduate wants to major in pre-med and get a masters in business administration while on her way to becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MANDATORY MASKS: Shelby County health directive orders universal masking in schools
Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
Memphis District Attorney's office
Former Shelby Co. assistant DA, Memphis attorney among 9 indicted in year-long investigation

Latest News

Pervis Payne to be assessed for intellectual disability
Pervis Payne evaluation may not be ready by next court date
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind
Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Judge blocks Arkansas mask mandate ban