COVID-19 vaccinations increase in Tennessee amid COVID-19 surge
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 vaccination is up in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).
The department reported Friday that vaccinations are up 47 percent.
Over the last week, TDH said 94 of the 95 counties across the state have experienced an accelerated rate of vaccine administration. TDH is also seeing an increase in vaccination among all demographics.
See a breakdown of increased vaccination rates below.
- 3 percent increase in total population with at least one dose in the last month
- 30.8 percent of the Black population have received at least one does of the vaccine
- 40.2 percent of the Hispanic population have received at least one dose
- 12-15 age group has seen the highest increase in vaccination rate with a 7.1 percent change in the last six weeks
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.