DeSoto County Schools first day

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County School, the largest school district in Mississippi, kicked off it’s new school year Thursday.

“They did virtual last year, I think coming back to school will help them with their social skills so it’s needed,” parent Marquez Bean said.

The district hired an additional two teacher’s assistants for every school in hopes of combating learning loss.

When it comes to COVID-19, Superintendent Cory Uselton says all schools will follow covid-19 safety guidelines and says one thing has changed.

“We are not going to be to be testing we actually were planning on testing. It was going to be optional for parents if their child was a close contact to a case, but the state department of health changed their guidelines last week, and so that will not be part of the plan anymore,” Uselton said.

As for masks they are not required, but they are recommended. Some parents say their kids will be masking up.

“Just me and my wife’s decision is just for both of them to stay covered and keep their mask on,” Uselton said.

Staff is not required to get the vaccine and they are not required to say if they got the shot.

