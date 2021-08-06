Endangered child alert issued for missing Crockett Co. teen
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALAMO, Tenn. (WMC) - The Crockett County Sheriffs Office along with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing child alert for a 15-year-old teen from Alamo.
According to the sheriff’s departments, Talil Williams has been missing since Wednesday from Alamo.
Williams was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and black Nike shoes. Authorities are unclear where Williams may be traveling but has a known medical condition and is without his medication.
If you you see Talil, call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at 731696-2104 or TBI at 1-800-TBD-FIND.
