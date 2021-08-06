Executive order addresses health care worker shortage in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee has signed an executive order, reinstating certain regulatory flexibilities for hospitals following an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 83 August 6, which allows out-of-state health care providers to practice in Tennessee. The order also enables retired medical professionals to easily reenter the health care workforce.

Executive Order 83 comes as COVID-19 cases have doubled in the state week after week. Currently, 27 children are hospitalized with the virus with 10 of those patients in ICU.

View Executive Order 83 below.

Executive Order 83 (Source: Gov. Bill Lee)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.