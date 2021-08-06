Fans get new experiences at FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx St Jude Invitational is underway in Memphis.

While the main focus is of course, on the golfers, there is so much more the tournament has to offer.

This year, there are new attractions like the DraftKings House, which provides a “Sportsbook like” atmosphere. There is also the Hub, a place where fans can play interactive games. And this year, True Green has set up a backyard between the 13th and 16th holes for fans to relax.

Tournament officials say they hope the fan experience provides fun for the entire family.

“We hope that our efforts in the marketplace to make this as affordable as possible and that kids can be on site for free encourages people to bring the whole family out, and to enjoy the day, and take a great amount of pride in what this event is for Memphis and what it does for the kids of St. Jude,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Any child under the age of 15 gets in free with a ticketed adult.

The World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will continue into the weekend with a champion crowned Sunday afternoon.

