A few clouds today, rising temps over the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to clouds in the Mid-South, but we will see more sunshine this afternoon. There may also be a pop-up shower after 1 pm, but most of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon, but humidity will still be lower today. A stray shower may linger through 7 pm, but the rest of the night will be dry. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71 degrees. Southwest at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny over the weekend. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Sunday, but most of the area will remain dry. It will also feel more humid on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Humidity levels will continue to climb at the start of next week, so the heat index could go above 105 starting Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s all next week. Pop-up afternoon showers will be possible each day.

