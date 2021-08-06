Firefighters battling massive fire at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Memphis apartment complex.

The fire is happening at the Arbors of Hickory Ridge at the corner of Ridgeway and Knight Arnold.

Memphis firefighters say they are still actively trying to put out the flames right now.

Action News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stick Action News 5 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.