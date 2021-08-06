Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers if parents feel their children are being harassed by a school district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied.

The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways of having school districts that mandate mask-wearing provide other alternatives for parents, saying they had the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
City of Germantown lifts mandatory vaccination requirement for city employees
LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend

Latest News

Vaccine
White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated
A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban
Best Life: Promoting social skills in toddlers with autism
Best Life: Promoting social skills in toddlers with autism
Best Life: Packing brainfood for your kids
Best Life: Back to school, packing brainfood for your kids