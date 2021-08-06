Advertise with Us
Former Shelby County assistant DA indicted in year-long investigation

Memphis District Attorney's office(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has indicted nine people after a year-long investigation, including former assistant District Attorney Glenda Adams.

TBI says they began investigating the improper use of confidential information by someone in the office in June 2020.

Throughout the investigation, TBI says Adams was one of nine people that were responsible for an elaborate scheme to profit from the use of confidential information in Memphis police reports.

Adams is charged with bribery of a public servant, official misconduct and violation of a computer act over $10,000.

TBI says that there are more indictments expected in this ongoing case.

