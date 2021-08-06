Hot and more humid the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to some sun in spots by late afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible in northeast Mississippi. with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the low 70s with a few clouds early. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but most areas will likely remain dry and hot. It will feel quite muggy with heat index values around 100.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s and only a small chance of a stray shower or storm each afternoon. The heat index could reach 100-105.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.