Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Hot and more humid the next several days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to some sun in spots by late afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible in northeast Mississippi. with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the low 70s with a few clouds early. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but most areas will likely remain dry and hot. It will feel quite muggy with heat index values around 100.  

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s and only a small chance of a stray shower or storm each afternoon. The heat index could reach 100-105.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
City of Germantown lifts mandatory vaccination requirement for city employees
LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend

Latest News

One of the most commonly seen optical illusions is the highway mirage in which shimmering pools...
Breakdown: Why do we see highway mirages?
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Mid-South Weather - August 6 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
A few clouds today, rising temps over the weekend
Thursday evening weather update
Heat and humidity are increasing as a more typical summer pattern returns