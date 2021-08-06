LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis recognized as Level I trauma center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a big achievement for the trauma center at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The hospital’s trauma center has been verified as a Level I trauma center for the fourth time by the American College of Surgeons.

Verified trauma centers must meet the essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance. The achievement recognizes LeBonheur’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.

