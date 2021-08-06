LIVE: Arkansas Governor holds pen & pad media session

Advertise with Us
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is holding a pen and pad media session in Little Rock.

This comes less than 24 hours after an Arkansas House committee voted against two bills on the mask in schools issue.

Just this morning, an Arkansas judge took action to block the state from enforcing the law banning mask mandates by schools and other governmental bodies.

Watch live above at 1 p.m.

