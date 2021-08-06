Advertise with Us
Death row inmate Pervis Payne in court for hearing on intellectual disability case

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Death row inmate Pervis Payne is in court Friday for a hearing regarding his intellectual disability case.

Payne is on death row for a conviction in the murders of a Millington mother and her child.

His attorneys claim he is intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for the death penalty after the U.S. Supreme Court barred the execution of people with intellectual disabilities. They also maintain Payne’s innocence.

Payne was ordered to be evaluated by the state’s medical expert.

Friday’s hearing is currently in recess. The judge wants to hear from the expert who evaluated Payne, but the state was only prepared to present the expert’s report Friday.

The judge called a recess while the state tries to bring the expert to court to testify.

This story will be updated.

