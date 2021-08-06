Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Family remembering 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19 complications

11-year-old Jordyn Franklin dies from COVID-19
11-year-old Jordyn Franklin dies from COVID-19(Kirsten Clark)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark (WMC) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of 11-year-old Jordyn Franklin who died Monday from complications of COVID-19.

A vigil is being held for Jordyn Franklin at Jackson-Wonder Elementary in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Jordyn’s aunt said she became ill Friday and had a doctor’s appointment on Monday. As her family was preparing to head to that appointment, things took a turn for the worse.

The ambulance was called, but Jordyn passed before she could make it to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
MANDATORY MASKS: Shelby County health directive orders universal masking in schools
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
City of Germantown lifts mandatory vaccination requirement for city employees

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations increase in Tennessee amid COVID-19 surge
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Executive Order 83
Executive order addresses health care worker shortage in Tennessee
TDOH Lisa Piercey
Tennessee Health Commissioner discusses how the Delta variant is affecting children’s hospitals