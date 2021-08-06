Family remembering 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19 complications

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark (WMC) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of 11-year-old Jordyn Franklin who died Monday from complications of COVID-19.

A vigil is being held for Jordyn Franklin at Jackson-Wonder Elementary in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Jordyn’s aunt said she became ill Friday and had a doctor’s appointment on Monday. As her family was preparing to head to that appointment, things took a turn for the worse.

The ambulance was called, but Jordyn passed before she could make it to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.