Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Local health experts say masks help prevent kids from spreading multipe viruses in school

Children wearing masks at school.
Children wearing masks at school.(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While universal masking will now be carried out for schools within Shelby County starting Monday, debate over masks in schools for other Mid-South counties comes as other respiratory viruses.

Le Bonheur Children’s respiratory unit is changing every day.

Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Nick Hysmith says children are falling ill with two kinds of viruses right now.

“We evaluate our capacity every single day. We have RSV happening right now which is different than it was last year. Every day we analyze and look at the bed numbers and how to make sure we have our negative pressure rooms that we use for COVID patients,” said Hysmith.

As these viruses spread throughout the Mid-South, children are starting school. Healthcare workers will likely be caring for children with COVID-19, RSV, and soon the flu.

Many school districts are making masks optional. But schools within Shelby County will require them.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton continues to say he feels masks should be a parent’s decision.

“Last year Shelby County shut down. This year they’re trying to stay open. But the mask issue, I think, is a parental issue and if their parents want their kids to wear their mask, they should,” Sexton said.

In February, Shelby County Health officials reported low flu numbers in the middle of flu season.

“Mask and practicing social distancing, handwashing, hand sanitizers - all the things that we’re doing to prevent the spread of COVID seem to be really effective at preventing the spread of influenza,” said David Sweat, Shelby County Health Department Deputy Director.

Dr. Sandra Arnold with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital also feels masks in schools could help prevent the spread of not just COVID-19, but other viruses.

“I’m concerned that if kids don’t wear masks in school there could be a lot of spread of respiratory viruses. We’re going to be constantly having to send kids home, and send them to the doctor for testing, quarantining children for all these things that are not going to be COVID,” she said.

The Shelby County Health Department’s latest health directive mandating masks for schools lasts until August 31.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
City of Germantown lifts mandatory vaccination requirement for city employees
LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend

Latest News

Tyrone Lott
Memphis police make drag racing arrest after multiple attempted traffic stops
Piercey and Schwinn Briefing - clipped version
Tennessee Health, Education commissioners hold briefing
Best Life: Promoting social skills in toddlers with autism
Best Life: Promoting social skills in toddlers with autism
Best Life: Packing brainfood for your kids
Best Life: Back to school, packing brainfood for your kids