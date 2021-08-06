Local health experts say masks help prevent kids from spreading multipe viruses in school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While universal masking will now be carried out for schools within Shelby County starting Monday, debate over masks in schools for other Mid-South counties comes as other respiratory viruses.

Le Bonheur Children’s respiratory unit is changing every day.

Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Nick Hysmith says children are falling ill with two kinds of viruses right now.

“We evaluate our capacity every single day. We have RSV happening right now which is different than it was last year. Every day we analyze and look at the bed numbers and how to make sure we have our negative pressure rooms that we use for COVID patients,” said Hysmith.

As these viruses spread throughout the Mid-South, children are starting school. Healthcare workers will likely be caring for children with COVID-19, RSV, and soon the flu.

Many school districts are making masks optional. But schools within Shelby County will require them.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton continues to say he feels masks should be a parent’s decision.

“Last year Shelby County shut down. This year they’re trying to stay open. But the mask issue, I think, is a parental issue and if their parents want their kids to wear their mask, they should,” Sexton said.

In February, Shelby County Health officials reported low flu numbers in the middle of flu season.

“Mask and practicing social distancing, handwashing, hand sanitizers - all the things that we’re doing to prevent the spread of COVID seem to be really effective at preventing the spread of influenza,” said David Sweat, Shelby County Health Department Deputy Director.

Dr. Sandra Arnold with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital also feels masks in schools could help prevent the spread of not just COVID-19, but other viruses.

“I’m concerned that if kids don’t wear masks in school there could be a lot of spread of respiratory viruses. We’re going to be constantly having to send kids home, and send them to the doctor for testing, quarantining children for all these things that are not going to be COVID,” she said.

The Shelby County Health Department’s latest health directive mandating masks for schools lasts until August 31.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.