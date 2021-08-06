Memphis Grizzlies to trade guard to Milwaukee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis will be trading guard Grayson Allen to Milwaukee for Sam Merrill.

According to ESPN, Allen set career highs in points (10.6), rebounds (3.2) and assists (2.2) per game this season for Memphis.

ESPN reports Allen averaged 25.2 minutes per game and 39.1 percent of shots were from the three point range.

Merill started two games for Milwaukee and averaged 7.8 minute over the course of 30 games.

