Memphis police make drag racing arrest after multiple attempted traffic stops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for drag racing and fleeing from Memphis police during multiple attempted traffic stops is now behind bars.

Police say on July 13 and 19 traffic stops were made on a black Infiniti with an Arkansas license plate but the driver refused to stop both times. Later on July 19, the same vehicle was spotted by police attempting to drag race with another vehicle on Quince Road exceeding 90 mph in a 40 mph zone.

On Wednesday night, officers observed the Infinity traveling on Mt. Moriah Road. The driver was also seen driving into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Knight Arnold Road at more than 100 mph, according to Memphis police.

Police made a traffic stop on Fair Cove, when the driver, identified as 25-year-old Tyrone Lott, exited the vehicle and attempted to fee from officers, according to an affidavit.

Police arrested Lott and charged him with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of property of $10,000 or less, drag racing, driving while on a suspended license, reckless driving and three counts of intentionally evading arrest.

The arrest was made during Memphis police and Tennessee Highway Patrol’s operation Slow Down Memphis.

