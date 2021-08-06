Advertise with Us
Memphis Tigers Men’s basketball gains No. 1 top prospect

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jalen Duren, the number one prospect, has committed to the Memphis Tigers.

Duren will reclassify into the 2021 class and join Penny Hardaway’s basketball program for the upcoming season.

Duren chose Memphis out of a final list that included Miami, Kentucky, the NBA’s G League and the NBL in Australia.

According to ESPN, Duren is six-foot-ten and came from Montverde Academy where over a 15 game season he averaged 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks,

