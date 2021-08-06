Multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against Memphis police after officer hits ATVs with cruiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are suing the City of Memphis and several Memphis police officers for allegedly violating their constitutional rights during an arrest earlier this year.

Justin Griham, 18, and Emmanuel Meniru, 20, were arrested in April after officers responded to reports of vehicles driving recklessly near Parkway Village. When officers arrived, they found 10 to 15 ATVs that took off when police tried to stop them.

Justin Griham and Emmanuel Meniru were arrested after officers responded to reports of ATVs drag racing in Memphis. (Shelby County Jail)

One officer hit two of ATVs driven by Griham and Meniru with his cruiser, sending the men to the hospital with non-critical injuries. They were later arrested for disregarding traffic signal, drag racing, evading arrest, financial responsibility, reckless driving, speeding and violation of vehicle registration. Meniru was also charged with not wearing a helmet.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, their attorneys write MPD “jointly and/or severally deprived plaintiffs of their federally-protected civil liberties and privileges to be free from unreasonable excessive force, to be free from unlawful search and seizure, and to be free from arrest without just cause.”

The suit claims fourth and 14th amendment violations and that the plaintiffs “unjustifiably used excessive and unreasonable force against (Griham and Meniru), failed to intervene, and falsely arrested (Griham and Meniru) without probable cause and under circumstances where no reasonable Officer would have done so.”

The lawsuit is asking for $3 million for each man.

Memphis police placed the officer on leave while the incident was under investigation. We’ve reached out to MPD for an update on the investigation.

