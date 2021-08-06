Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
730 students now quarantined in Arkansas school district
Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill
This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have...
Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support
Man charged with fighting with Kirby HS students on busy street
Man charged with fighting with Kirby HS students on busy street