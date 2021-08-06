Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Officials say five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois.

Fire crews were called to the building before 3 a.m. Friday and reported finding two children already dead.

The three other children were found unconscious and were eventually pronounced dead. Fire officials say the children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old and belonged to the same family.

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan says the children’s mother had left the home to pick up another adult from work.

The cause of the fire in East St. Louis, which is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
City of Germantown lifts mandatory vaccination requirement for city employees
LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend

Latest News

Pervis Payne in court
Death row inmate Pervis Payne in court for hearing on intellectual disability case
Asst. Fire Chief George McClellan reacts to house fire that kills multiple children in East St....
'It's tough:' Children left alone die in house fire
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Part of a Maui mansion is seen from a street in Kihei, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The...
$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market