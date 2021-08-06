Advertise with Us
Pressure continues for mask mandates in the Mid-South; school districts split on mandate

(Pixabay)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council is recommending the Shelby County Health Department issue a mask mandate.

Shelby County Commission is expected to take up the matter soon with Commissioners Mark Billingsley and Tami Sawyer already making promises to support it.

However, school districts are split on the matter, leaving some parents in a difficult situation.

“They’re looking to do minimal social distancing of three feet, but they are not going to require the mask. It obviously raises some concerns about how we’re going to navigate that,” said Dr. Charles Stout.

Stout has a second and fourth-grader in Collierville Schools.

The district is recommending wearing masks, but not mandating it. Many other municipal school districts have a similar policy.

“To a certain degree, I’m treating the situation as if no one is wearing a mask because even if I ask them to wear a mask, they’re going to wear a mask. They’re protection is going to be minimized because everyone else around them isn’t,” said Stout.

Students headed back to the classroom in Desoto County Thursday where masks are not required.

The fight over masks has landed in the courts in Arkansas.

Both Marion and Little Rock School districts have filed lawsuits over their state’s ban of mask mandates.

Marion School District is reporting over 800 students and staff are in quarantine due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The concern has left Stout considering virtual school.

“But I am honestly concerned about virtual school because of the known drop in the kids’ progression in virtual school,” said Stout. “At some point you’ve got to get them back in school, back in front of the teacher.”

Shelby County Schools will require masks while inside any school district building.

