Rapper Yo Gotti to pay for funeral, autopsy of man who died at Parchman
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yo Gotti and Team ROC say they are paying for the funeral and autopsy expenses of Chadarion Henderson, whom they believe death is ‘mysterious.’
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says Henderson was found dead at Parchman on August 1 and sent for autopsy.
The 26-year-old was found hanging in his cell. Team ROC says Henderson’s mother has been unable to get in touch with Parchman regarding any details of the 26-year-old’s death.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation on Henderson’s death.
