Rapper Yo Gotti to pay for funeral, autopsy of man who died at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yo Gotti and Team ROC say they are paying for the funeral and autopsy expenses of Chadarion Henderson, whom they believe death is ‘mysterious.’

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says Henderson was found dead at Parchman on August 1 and sent for autopsy.

The 26-year-old was found hanging in his cell. Team ROC says Henderson’s mother has been unable to get in touch with Parchman regarding any details of the 26-year-old’s death.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation on Henderson’s death.

“Chadarion Henderson’s unexplained death inside Parchman is the latest example of how that prison continues to fail to protect its incarcerated population. My heart goes out to the Henderson family – they deserve sympathy and an opportunity to get closure. I’m committed to doing my part to cover the family’s funeral expenses and make sure Chadarion is remembered by his loved ones in a respectable and dignified way.”

