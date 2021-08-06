Ribbon cutting held to celebrate completion of Bartlett High School renovations

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - When students return to Bartlett High School Monday, a $60 million renovation project will be complete.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday.

Upgrades included a new library, cafeteria, and auditorium. Safety changes were also made, such as limiting entrances to the school.

All of the buildings are also being connected, so students no longer have to walk outside throughout the day.

