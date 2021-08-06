Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held to celebrate completion of Bartlett High School renovations

Ribbon cutting held to celebrate completion of Bartlett High School renovations
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate completion of Bartlett High School renovations(Source: Bartlett Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - When students return to Bartlett High School Monday, a $60 million renovation project will be complete.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday.

Upgrades included a new library, cafeteria, and auditorium. Safety changes were also made, such as limiting entrances to the school.

All of the buildings are also being connected, so students no longer have to walk outside throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
730 students now quarantined in Arkansas school district
Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62

Latest News

Fans get new experiences at FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Fans get new experiences at FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in Wynne, according to Cross County...
Authorities investigating shooting in Wynne
Investigators: Affordable housing woes in Memphis
Investigators: Affordable housing woes in Memphis
DeSoto County Schools first day back
DeSoto County Schools first day