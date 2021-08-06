Advertisement

Shelby County health directive orders universal masking in schools

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department amended its latest health directive Friday to now call for universal masking in all K-12 schools, preschools and day care centers.

The requirement extends to teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Until Friday, Shelby County Schools was the only district in the county with a mask requirement when school begins Monday. They were optional in the municipal school districts.

According to the health department, the amended order aligns with recent guidance from the CDC that recommends all persons, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear masks in indoor public settings where COVDI-19 transmission is high.

“This amendment is deemed necessary because Health Department data indicates an alarming increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases in recent weeks,” reads the announcement. “More than one quarter of the current active cases are among those 17 and younger. Regional hospitals also report an increase in COVID-19 pediatric cases, many of whom require intensive care and ventilatory support.”

The health department amended the order after conversations with school leaders in private and public school districts across Shelby County. The department says school leadership indicated universal masking is acceptable as an additional prevention tool.

“Protecting the health of Shelby County children is one of the Health Department’s highest priorities,” said Health Director, Michelle Taylor. “Masks, when worn correctly and consistently over the nose and mouth, have been shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious respiratory diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends masks in schools, which serve many children under the age of 12 who are not yet able to be protected from COVID-19 through vaccination.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris responded to the amended order, saying vaccinations remain the best way to lower transmission levels.

Read the complete amended health directive below.

