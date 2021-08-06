Shelby County Schools welcomes back fall sports with COVID-19 protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Football and all fall sports in 2020 were canceled for Shelby County Schools (SCS) amidst the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

SCS says it’s ready to welcome back fall sports this school year, but planning to stay flexible if anything changes with the ongoing Delta variant outbreak.

Friday, SCS representatives discussed their plans to keep students as safe as possible while welcoming back all organized fall sports.

“We’re excited and the kids are thrilled, coaches are thrilled and we hope to have a safe and enjoyable season,” said SCS Athletic Director India.

SCS protocols include players staying socially distant as much as possible during practice, wearing masks indoors, as well as limiting sharing.

“Also making sure that students are not using communal items, like towels, water bottles, clothing,” said Dr. Roderick Richmond, SCS executive director of Student Support Services.

Similar to spring sports, there will still be social distancing for fans in the stands and limited food service at concessions.

“There is going to be signage, there’s going to be markers,” Weaver said. “We’re also, even though we’re outdoors, we’re still going to encourage masks to happen out here.”

With the more contagious spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 causing serious concerns for younger individuals, SCS representatives say things can change quickly this fall.

The district plans to continue communicating with athletic directors, coaches, families, and the community throughout the season.

“It’s very important for us to remain flexible and continue to communicate not only with our schools, our students, our parents, our community, and we’re committed to doing that,” Weaver said.

“The “F” in safety plan’s for flexibility. So, we’re encouraging them to remain flexible,” Richmond said.

Football action returns with a jamboree next Thursday at Central High School.

