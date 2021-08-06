Silo Square adding new restaurants and pedestrian bridge

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Silo Square in Southaven, Mississippi has seen significant progress over the last year and a half.

“What we’re creating here is what people have longed for here for forever,” said Brian Hill.

Hill was born and raised in Southaven. For the last few years he’s developed Silo Square, a neighborhood that now includes new homes, apartments, boutiques, and restaurants.

“Location-wise it’s the center of the ‘X’. Everything is close to here,” he said.

Workers are also in the process of erecting a pedestrian bridge.

“Southaven has a pedestrian trail system that has been in the works for years. The mayor saw the opportunity to bring it through Silo Square and link it to the park,” said Hill.

The bridge will allow residents to walk across Getwell road, one of the busiest streets in Southaven.

While the Silo Square neighborhood boasts several single-family homes, it hasn’t been easy to get them built over the last year. There have been delays due to supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic.

“If a manufacturing facility gets an employee with COVID and has to shut down, that messes the whole supply chain up,” said Hill.

Hill stated that there are still some additions in the works - one being a wraparound porch for a Staks pancakes location coming to the square. The other is a brand-new Central BBQ location.

“People already love Silo for what we’re already bringing, but what we can experience everything that Silo is going to have to offer there’s going to be no better place to live,” said Hill.

The pedestrian bride is expected to be completed by the fall.

