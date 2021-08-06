Some bars in Memphis requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results to enter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis LGBTQ bars are leading the charge to protect customers and employees from the COVID-19.

At least two bars will require customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

“What we’re going to require is that when customers come into the building, they show us proof of vaccine, which will either be a picture of their vaccine card or the actual card itself,” said Tami Montgomery, owner of Drus Bar in Midtown.

Montgomery says an unvaccinated person can also enter her bar if they can show a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours. She says she had some sleepless nights over the decision, but ultimately believes it is the right decision.

“I can provide one more layer of safety for my employees, for their families, for my entertainers that perform here all the time for our customers that come in,” said Montgomery.

Another Midtown bar, The Pumping Station, announced it is doing the same thing.

Atomic Rose Downtown is considering doing it also. The owner says he is about 90 percent sure he is on board.

Montgomery says she wants to protect employees and customers without being told to do it by officials. And she remembers the trauma of bars being ordered to close down last year by the health department. She would like to avoid that. Montgomery says the reaction has been mostly positive.

She adds the HIV/AIDS virus in the 1980s that ravaged the gay community was a hard lesson.

“Anyone in my age group or older, I mean we saw what a virus can do and how devastating it can be. That’s why I think we track as a group. We track probably a little higher as far as vaccinated status,” said Montgomery.

The new rules will take effect at the midtown bars August 12.

“I know one thing, it can’t hurt,” Montgomery said.

Action News 5 talked with Mike Miller, the head of the Memphis Restaurant Association. Miller says he doesn’t know of any restaurants that are requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

