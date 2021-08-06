Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Some bars in Memphis requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results to enter

Some bars in Memphis requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results to enter
Some bars in Memphis requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results to enter((Source: WMC))
By Janice Broach
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis LGBTQ bars are leading the charge to protect customers and employees from the COVID-19.

At least two bars will require customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

“What we’re going to require is that when customers come into the building, they show us proof of vaccine, which will either be a picture of their vaccine card or the actual card itself,” said Tami Montgomery, owner of Drus Bar in Midtown.

Montgomery says an unvaccinated person can also enter her bar if they can show a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours. She says she had some sleepless nights over the decision, but ultimately believes it is the right decision.

If they can show a negative COVID test from the past 48 hours. She says she had some sleepless nights over the decision but ultimately believes it is the right decision.

“I can provide one more layer of safety for my employees, for their families, for my entertainers that perform here all the time for our customers that come in,” said Montgomery.

Another Midtown bar, The Pumping Station, announced it is doing the same thing.

Atomic Rose Downtown is considering doing it also. The owner says he is about 90 percent sure he is on board.

Montgomery says she wants to protect employees and customers without being told to do it by officials. And she remembers the trauma of bars being ordered to close down last year by the health department. She would like to avoid that. Montgomery says the reaction has been mostly positive.

She adds the HIV/AIDS virus in the 1980s that ravaged the gay community was a hard lesson.

“Anyone in my age group or older, I mean we saw what a virus can do and how devastating it can be. That’s why I think we track as a group. We track probably a little higher as far as vaccinated status,” said Montgomery.

The new rules will take effect at the midtown bars August 12.

“I know one thing, it can’t hurt,” Montgomery said.

Action News 5 talked with Mike Miller, the head of the Memphis Restaurant Association. Miller says he doesn’t know of any restaurants that are requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
730 students now quarantined in Arkansas school district
Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62

Latest News

Pressure continues for mask mandates in the Mid-South; school districts split on mandate
Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
Arkansas special session
After Arkansas mask bills fail, what’s next?
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the...
Schools sue and mayor defies Arkansas mask mandate ban