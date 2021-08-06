Summer program aimed at connecting the community and police kicks off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, a month long program aimed at providing a safe environment for the community and connect them with police kicks off.

Seven area churches want families to turn to them to end their weeks this August.

“Churches will be partnering with the Memphis city government so that the children and families will have an opportunity each Friday night in August to come out and participate in safe and fun actives,” Reverend Willie Ward at Mt. Pisgah C.M.E. said.

The Safe Summer program has been going on since Mayor Jim Strickland took office, except last year due to COVID-19.

This year it’s back and instead of taking place in community centers it happening at churches.

Rev. Ward say’s they’ve always participated and says now more than ever this program is essential especially with amount of crime Memphis has experienced over the last year.

“It is needed it is vital for the community because in any community, for it to be a thriving community there are certain elements that have to be in place,” Ward said.

The Memphis Police department is participating in the program, and officers will be present at every location. The program is also sponsored by the group violence intervention program, which mayor Strickland pushed to get funded and aims to reduce violence by focusing on those most likely to commit it.

“Hear me again we believe that meeting the needs of people is more important than the church meeting,” Ward said.

According to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission for the first six months of the year, overall crime was down in Memphis and all of Shelby County compared to last year.

However, gun-related crime continued to increase at an alarming rate.

“We don’t have to turn on each other we have to turn to each other,” Ward said

