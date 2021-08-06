Tennessee House Speaker and Shelby County leaders to hold roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s Speaker of the House will be in Memphis on Friday to discuss criminal justice reform with Shelby County leaders.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton will sit down with Mayor Jim Strickland, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, and District Attorney Amy Weirich to discuss truth in sentencing laws.

Mayor Jim Strickland has previously highlighted the need for truth in sentencing laws for violent crimes, which means those convicted would serve their full sentence.

Strickland cited the example of the 19-year-old suspect accused of murdering 7-year-old Kelby Shorty on the Fourth of July.

The mayor says the suspect was linked to another murder in 2019.

“He was out of jail and not in custody in just a year and a half after he murdered someone. This is unacceptable,” Strickland said.

Critics like the Brennan Center for Justice say truth in sentencing laws contribute to mass incarceration and give inmates less of an incentive to comply with rules or take advantage of educational opportunities that could help them once they get out of prison.

Sexton says this year, Tennessee passed its first truth in sentencing bill when it comes to violent crimes against women and children. Sexton wants to talk to law enforcement in Shelby County about other bills lawmakers can work on next year.

Earlier this week, Speaker Sexton also threatened to call a special session if Tennessee schools enact mask mandates.

Sexton told Action News 5 he hopes Governor Bill Lee will call a special session. Sexton says parents should have the right to choose if they want their children to wear masks.

