Activity in the tropics is picking up, National Hurricane Center watching 3 areas

Tropical Outlook as of 5:30 AM CT Saturday, August 7, 2021
Tropical Outlook as of 5:30 AM CT Saturday, August 7, 2021
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tropics are getting more active with three disturbances.

  1. A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for development (40%), but a tropical depression could still form by the early to middle part of next week while the system moves west-northwestward to westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph.
  2. A small but well-defined area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing limited shower activity. Some development of this low (30%) is possible while it drifts toward the west-southwest or west over the weekend and then moves a little faster toward the west-northwest over the central tropical Atlantic by the middle of next week.
  3. A tropical wave located over the west-central tropical Atlantic is producing limited shower activity. Significant development of this system is not anticipated (10%) as it moves west-northwestward across the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea during the early to middle part of next week.

As hurricane season enters its peak, NOAA’s updated forecast calls for even more storms than they previously forecast.

As a reminder, we have had 5 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Fred.

2021 Atlantic hurricane names
2021 Atlantic hurricane names(WMC)

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information, should any systems develop into a named storm.

