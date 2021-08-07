Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge has temporarily blocked the state of Arkansas from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox temporarily blocked a law Friday that would ban mask mandates in the state of Arkansas.

“Act 1002 of 2021 cannot be enforced in any shape, fashion, or form, pending further order of this court or a superintending jurisdiction,” Fox said.

Fox ruled against the measure on multiple grounds, including the argument that it discriminated between public and private schools.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson initially signed bill 1002 into law in April, but said earlier this week he regrets that decision.

“My objective has been achieved, not by legislative action but by the court decision today of Judge Fox, who ruled that Act 1002 is unconstitutional and an overreach of authority,” Hutchinson said.

The lawsuit was filed by the Little Rock and Marion school districts.

In Marion, more than 900 students and staff have been quarantined after an outbreak within the first two weeks of school.

Marion School District Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter has been lobbying for an amendment to the ban all week and says this is a step in the right direction.

“I am certain that as quickly as we can, given the green light that it is legal, we’ll have the conversation and I believe our board will support issuing a mask mandate for our students,” Fenter said.

Many parents, like Veronica McClaine, say they’re ecstatic about Fox’s ruling.

“I know that masking isn’t fun, and people worry how that might impact the children, but I would rather be wrong about masks than them be wrong and children die,” McClaine said.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Senator Trent Garner of El Dorado says this ruling will have severe consequences.

“I’m not surprised at all that liberal extreme judge who legislates from the bench made a ruling against the people of Arkansas,” he said over the phone Friday.

Garner says he believes this ruling will ultimately end up in the Supreme Court.

“I think the people are going to show up to their local government school boards and otherwise to strongly protest against getting their choice of medical freedom taken away from them, to be forced to mask, and other things are pulling their kids,” Garner said.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson, who signed the bill into law in April, says he’s happy with the judge’s decision after revealing earlier this week he regrets he ever signed the law.

While this decision gives Hutchinson the authority to act under emergency powers, he says he has no plans to institute a statewide mask mandate.

