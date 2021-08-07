Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

As cases rise, school mask debate continues in Mid-South

The Shelby County Health Department is requiring masks to be worn in all county schools. But...
The Shelby County Health Department is requiring masks to be worn in all county schools. But some feel that decision should be up to parents.((Source: WMC))
By Brandon Richard
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County set another record Saturday.

The health department confirmed 727 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since January.

It’s the latest sign that the COVID-19 surge is showing no signs of slowing down.

It comes as the county and the state experience a sharp rise in hospitalizations, including among children.

As of Friday, 28 children were in the hospital in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Eight of them were in the ICU and eight of them were on ventilators, according to the department.

The Shelby County Health Department is now requiring masks to be worn in all county schools.

But Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who visited Memphis on Friday, says the government has no business mandating masks in school.

“I think it’s the parent’s choice,” said Sexton. “I don’t think it lies with the general assembly. I don’t think it lies with the school board. I think it lies with the parents.”

A similar debate is playing out in Arkansas and Mississippi.

The Marion, Arkansas school district sued the State of Arkansas over its law that prevents districts from mandating masks.

A judge issued a ruling on Friday blocking the state from enforcing that law.

“I am certain that as quickly as we can, given the green light that it is legal, we’ll have the conversation and I believe our board will support issuing a mask mandate for our students,” said Dr. Glen Fenter, the superintendent of the Marion School District.

In Mississippi, the state medical association is calling for mask mandate in all schools, but Governor Tate Reeves says he has no intention of issuing one.

On Saturday morning, Mississippi health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said new hospitalizations were the highest they’ve ever been.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MANDATORY MASKS: Shelby County health directive orders universal masking in schools
Memphis District Attorney's office
Former Shelby Co. assistant DA, Memphis attorney among 9 indicted in year-long investigation
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Firefighters battling fire at Memphis apartment complex
Fire damages multiple units at Memphis apartment complex
Investigators: Affordable housing woes in Memphis
Investigators: Affordable housing woes in Memphis

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SCHD reports 727 new COVID-19 cases
Over 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19
Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban