Feeling more summer-like as temperatures rise along with the humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds are driving warmer air into the Mid-South along with gradually increasing Gulf moisture. This will make for a much warmer and muggier pattern for the next several days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s, heat index values ranging from 100 to one 105, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

