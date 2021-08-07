Memphis Animal Shelter runs out of kennels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services announced in a tweet Saturday morning that they have run out of kennels for incoming dogs.

They are currently looking for one-week fosters top free up some space in their shelter until a transport next Friday.

EMERGENCY: Memphis Animal Services has ZERO kennels for incoming dogs today. We have to be here for the dogs out there that really need us. We don’t want to euthanize healthy dogs to do that.



Will you help by fostering TODAY? For less than a week! Details in comments. pic.twitter.com/5XMhsUjByJ — AdoptMAS (@AdoptMas) August 7, 2021

Memphis Animal Services is open daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays.

For more information on adopting or fostering a pet, click here.

