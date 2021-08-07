Advertise with Us
Memphis Animal Shelter runs out of kennels

(WMC Action News 5)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services announced in a tweet Saturday morning that they have run out of kennels for incoming dogs.

They are currently looking for one-week fosters top free up some space in their shelter until a transport next Friday.

Memphis Animal Services is open daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays.

For more information on adopting or fostering a pet, click here.

