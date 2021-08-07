Advertise with Us
Memphis mayor continues push for sentences to be served in full

Memphis mayor continues push for sentences to be served in full
(Source: WMC)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Violent crime continues to be an issue that is all too real in Memphis.

Earlier Friday afternoon, state lawmakers, city leaders, and law enforcement officials gathered for a meeting in truth in sentencing laws that broadened to tackle much more.

This Friday night was dedicated to yet another crime victim in Memphis. A balloon release for 17-year-old Braylon Murray was held. He was shot and killed this week at a car wash in North Hollywood. His killer is still on the loose.

“It’s nothing new. Your viewers know this. Crime is a problem in Memphis. Violent crime, in particular, has gotten worse,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

Friday afternoon, Strickland, law enforcement, and state leaders joined Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton for a roundtable discussion about lowering crime.

“It was a very good conversation,” said Sexton.

Cameras were not allowed inside for the entire discussion, but we were told it included talks about juvenile crime, domestic violence, and a topic that was the original purpose of the meeting, which was truth in sentencing or requiring offenders to serve 100 percent of their sentence without the possibility of parole.

