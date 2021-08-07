Advertise with Us
Memphis mayor proposes $9M for Boys & Girls Club partnership

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is speaking out about a new proposal, which he hopes will create safe alternatives for the city’s youth.

Strickland proposed allocating $9 million to expand a partnership with Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis into 10 more Shelby County Schools over the next three years.

Over the past three years, the principal of Craigmont High School, Dr. Tisha Durrah, says there has been a reduction in fights after school and gang-related activity. The principal says there’s been an increase in after-school tutoring attendance and after-school activity participation.

The city council is set to address the proposal in the coming weeks.

