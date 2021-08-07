Advertise with Us
More typical summer heat & humidity has returned to the Mid-South

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The break from the extreme heat earlier this week was nice while it lasted. Now we have returned to more of a typical hot and humid pattern as a southerly flow is allowing for hotter and more humid air to move in from the south. This will drive up temperatures and humid over the next several days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy and humid with lows in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday through Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s, heat index values ranging from 100 to one 105, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

