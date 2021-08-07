Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Over 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SCHD reports 727 new COVID-19 cases
SCHD reports 727 new COVID-19 cases(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Shelby County Health Department reported 727 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, making it the highest daily case increase since January.

The health department says there are now 5,398 active cases in Shelby County and over 107,000 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The countywide death toll is at 1,747.

During last week’s joint COVID-19 task force briefing, health officials confirmed the majority of the latest cases are that of the Delta variant, a highly transmissible strain that’s causing virus numbers to increase across the nation.

As the variant continues to spread, local and state officials are urging vaccinations for anyone who is eligible.

Below is health department data on vaccinations in the area:

  • 425,650 total people vaccinated
    84,734 people partially vaccinated
    340,916 people fully vaccinated
  • 753,031 vaccinations administered
  • 11,421 vaccinations reported within last seven days

Shelby County hopes to get 700,000 people vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MANDATORY MASKS: Shelby County health directive orders universal masking in schools
Memphis District Attorney's office
Former Shelby Co. assistant DA, Memphis attorney among 9 indicted in year-long investigation
Firefighters battling fire at Memphis apartment complex
Fire damages multiple units at Memphis apartment complex
Investigators: Affordable housing woes in Memphis
Investigators: Affordable housing woes in Memphis
Executive Order 83
Executive order addresses health care worker shortage in Tennessee

Latest News

Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19
Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
What you need to know about the risks of COVID breakthrough cases
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Judge blocks Arkansas mask mandate ban