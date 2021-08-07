Over 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Shelby County Health Department reported 727 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, making it the highest daily case increase since January.

The health department says there are now 5,398 active cases in Shelby County and over 107,000 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The countywide death toll is at 1,747.

During last week’s joint COVID-19 task force briefing, health officials confirmed the majority of the latest cases are that of the Delta variant, a highly transmissible strain that’s causing virus numbers to increase across the nation.

As the variant continues to spread, local and state officials are urging vaccinations for anyone who is eligible.

Below is health department data on vaccinations in the area:

425,650 total people vaccinated

84,734 people partially vaccinated

340,916 people fully vaccinated



753,031 vaccinations administered

11,421 vaccinations reported within last seven days

Shelby County hopes to get 700,000 people vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

