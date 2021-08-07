Pervis Payne evaluation may not be ready by next court date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A clearly annoyed criminal court judge wanted to know why the state’s witness was not farther along in her determination of the intellectual disability of a Shelby County man on death row.

Pervis Payne was in court as his family watched it all.

“I need to know and I need you to get on this, and if you don’t have time to do it, I’m sorry. I need someone else to do,” said Paula Skahan, Shelby County Criminal Court judge.

Skahan was astounded by the testimony of the state’s witness, clinical psychologist Dr. Tucker Johnson, who testified she likely would not have her evaluation of Payne ready by December 13 when a court hearing is scheduled.

“Honestly, this is the first time hearing this might not be ready.”

It has been two months since Skahan ruled the state could hire its own expert to evaluate Payne.

“I think it’s very clear that it is her intent to move forward on December 13, whether the state needs to get a new expert or not,” said Payne’s attorney, Kelly Henry.

Payne’s defense team filed a petition in May asking that he be declared intellectually disabled, saying he was diagnosed when he was 20. Tennessee recently deemed that a person with an intellectual disability cannot be executed.

54-year-old Payne has been on death row for more than 30 years. He was convicted and sentenced to death for the stabbing deaths in Millington of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her two-year-old daughter, Lacie.

He was scheduled to be executed in December 2020 but got a temporary reprieve.

“We’re going to keep pushing, making sure we’re not losing momentum here, and hopefully we can meet back here in December and hear the conclusion of the matter,” said Payne’s sister Rolanda Holman.

It is not clear if prosecutors will have to find another psychologist to evaluate Payne. Skahan has the week of December 13 marked on her calendar for a hearing and she wants to keep that date.

