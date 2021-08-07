Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pervis Payne evaluation may not be ready by next court date

Pervis Payne to be assessed for intellectual disability
Pervis Payne to be assessed for intellectual disability((Source: WMC))
By Janice Broach
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A clearly annoyed criminal court judge wanted to know why the state’s witness was not farther along in her determination of the intellectual disability of a Shelby County man on death row.

Pervis Payne was in court as his family watched it all.

“I need to know and I need you to get on this, and if you don’t have time to do it, I’m sorry. I need someone else to do,” said Paula Skahan, Shelby County Criminal Court judge.

Skahan was astounded by the testimony of the state’s witness,  clinical psychologist Dr. Tucker Johnson, who testified she likely would not have her evaluation of Payne ready by December 13 when a court hearing is scheduled.

“Honestly, this is the first time hearing this might not be ready.”

It has been two months since Skahan ruled the state could hire its own expert to evaluate Payne.

“I think it’s very clear that it is her intent to move forward on December 13, whether the state needs to get a new expert or not,” said Payne’s attorney, Kelly Henry.

Payne’s defense team filed a petition in May asking that he be declared intellectually disabled, saying he was diagnosed when he was 20.  Tennessee recently deemed that a person with an intellectual disability cannot be executed.

54-year-old Payne has been on death row for more than 30 years. He was convicted and sentenced to death for the stabbing deaths in Millington of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her two-year-old daughter, Lacie.

He was scheduled to be executed in December 2020 but got a temporary reprieve.

“We’re going to keep pushing, making sure we’re not losing momentum here, and hopefully we can meet back here in December and hear the conclusion of the matter,” said Payne’s sister Rolanda Holman.

It is not clear if prosecutors will have to find another psychologist to evaluate Payne.   Skahan has the week of December 13 marked on her calendar for a hearing and she wants to keep that date.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MANDATORY MASKS: Shelby County health directive orders universal masking in schools
Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
Memphis District Attorney's office
Former Shelby Co. assistant DA, Memphis attorney among 9 indicted in year-long investigation

Latest News

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind
Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Judge blocks Arkansas mask mandate ban