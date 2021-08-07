Advertise with Us
Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind

Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind
Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind((Source: WMC))
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational wrapped up at the TPC at Southwind.

Harris English remained your leader through the second round, shooting a 5-under 65 to keep his 2-shot lead. But creeping up behind him were Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer.

Both with bogey-free rounds tied for second at 11 under. Smith’s short game was the most impressive play of the day with18 putts on 18 holes, tieing the tour’s record for the fewest putt in a round, including an eagle on 3 to shoot an 8-under 62.

SMITH: “I think I hit the ball really good today,” said Smith. “I probably didn’t drive it as good as I did yesterday, but the approaches were really nice. Like I said, I felt like I was hitting nice shots that were kind of off the green. Made a couple of them, a couple of them missed, but still a pretty cool record.”

Scottie Scheffler and Sam burns had really nice rounds Friday as did Ian Poulter. They sit at 10-under heading into moving day.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

