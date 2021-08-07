MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two armed robbery suspects.

Investigators say two men robbed three people as they were leaving a store on South Perkins Tuesday.

The suspects pointed guns at the victims and got away with large amounts of cash and a Cash App card. The card was used minutes later at a clothing store.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis (Source: Memphis Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.