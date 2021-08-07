Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis

Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two armed robbery suspects.

Investigators say two men robbed three people as they were leaving a store on South Perkins Tuesday.

The suspects pointed guns at the victims and got away with large amounts of cash and a Cash App card. The card was used minutes later at a clothing store.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis
Search underway for 2 armed robbery suspects in Memphis(Source: Memphis Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MANDATORY MASKS: Shelby County health directive orders universal masking in schools
Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
Memphis District Attorney's office
Former Shelby Co. assistant DA, Memphis attorney among 9 indicted in year-long investigation

Latest News

Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind
Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
Judge blocks Arkansas mask mandate ban
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
LeAnna Roberts graduates from high school and community college on the same day
15-year-old graduates from high school and community college on the same day